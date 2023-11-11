DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗦𝗔𝗕𝟭𝟭 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ #𝗴𝗮𝘆𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 + celebrating 10Y "ARTPOP" by Lady Gaga 🏳️🌈🍕💃
Venite a pazziare con POPPE al festivàl della svergognata! Da nord a sud it's a gay tarantella! Una frittura mista di pop alla puttanesca e babbà remi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.