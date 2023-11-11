DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poppe gaytarantella

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝗦𝗔𝗕𝟭𝟭 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ #𝗴𝗮𝘆𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 + celebrating 10Y "ARTPOP" by Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈🍕💃

Venite a pazziare con POPPE al festivàl della svergognata! Da nord a sud it's a gay tarantella! Una frittura mista di pop alla puttanesca e babbà remi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

