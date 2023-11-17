Top track

Sophie and the Giants (live) + after party djs

Hacienda
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:15 pm
GigsRoma
€12.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sophie and The Giants

Direttamente da UK, la strepitosa Sophie Scott porterà in Italia un live show che vi farà ballare sulle note dei grandi successi "Hypnotized" "In The Dark" "DNA" e molti altri!

Vanta collaborazioni con producer del calibro di Purple...

Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Sophie And The Giants, Max Scoppetta

Venue

Hacienda

Via Galla Placidia, 27, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:15 pm

