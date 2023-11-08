DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Noche

El Sol
Wed, 8 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
About

Rememora aquella noche de aquel club en esa pista de Madrid de los 2000 como pudieran ser Coppelia 101 o The Room donde importaba el ambiente, el amor a la música y que el público se lo pasara bien.

Vuelve a disfrutar de aquella noche…

Para mayores de 18...

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Angel García, Jesús González, Fer Xplosion

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

