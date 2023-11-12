Top track

Sade - Kiss of Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wine Night with Sahar Habibi & Friends

Blind Barber Chicago
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sade - Kiss of Life
Got a code?

About

Music Curated by Sahar Habibi, AlwaysSunday, JustOne, & EvieTheCool

*Early arrival encouraged. RSVP does not guarantee entry.*

Natural Wine Specials: $10 Glass / $55 Bottle

Covid Restrictions and Guidelines: Please do not enter if you have any s...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sahar Habibi

Venue

Blind Barber Chicago

948 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.