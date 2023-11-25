DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mob Cookalong With Chloe René | All Around the World

Mission Kitchen, New Covent Garden
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:30 am
Food & drinkLondon
Ever watched our amazing food producers magic up a dish from nothing and thought: “I wish I could do that?” Ever invited your friends over for a dinner party and had no idea what to cook? Well, we got you.

Join our cookalong with Mob Food Producer Chloe R...

Presented by Mob.

Mission Kitchen, New Covent Garden

New Covent Garden Market, Nine Elms Ln, London, England SW8 5NQ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:30 am

