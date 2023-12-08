Top track

Chiminyo - ...into the sunkiss...

Chiminyo Presents: NRG 3 + Maxwell Owin (DJ Set)

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors 8pm. Live music 9:00pm.

After the storming successes of NRG 1 and NRG 2, Chiminyo returns to Ninety One Living Room to present round 3. Bringing together some of the finest electronic and jazz musicians in London, they present a night of improvised...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Chiminyo, Pouya Ehsaei, Maria Chiara Argiró and 1 more

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

