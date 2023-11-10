DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Divergent Promotions and Takedown Festival invite you to join us for an evening of some of the best local talent the south coast has to offer, as six bands set out to prove they have what it takes to open the main stage at Takedown Festival! Featuring perf
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.