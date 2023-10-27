DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fright Night Halloween Party

Daintree Rooftop
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Perched on top of Hotel Hendricks in the heart of Midtown South, Daintree Rooftop & Lounge opened in 2021, and it reimagines the NYC rooftop bar scene from an Aussie point-of-view.

Mixing a stylish and lush indoor lounge, that feels very much outdoors, wi

Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Daintree Rooftop

25 West 38th Street, New York City, New York 10018, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

