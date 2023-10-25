DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmNew York
$8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In collaboration with POPB*TCH, we will presenting a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

21+

Presented by POPSTARB*TCH
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.