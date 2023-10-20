Top track

Escape: Umfang, 1morning, Sevyn 0000, Eli Escobar

Paragon
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The best of the best.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Paragon.

Lineup

Umfang, 1morning, Eli Escobar

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

