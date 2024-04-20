DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spring Barn Dance with Cut A Shine

The Round Chapel
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cut A Shine Monthly Barn Dances

SPRING CEILIDH !!

Saturday 20th APRIL 2024

The Round Chapel, Hackney, E5 0LY

Order of the Night
19:30: Venue, Bar and Food Stall Bar Opens
20:15 - 21:00: First Set of dances - more simple ones to learn the moves
Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.

Venue

The Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, Clapton, London E5 0LY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

