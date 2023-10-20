DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Opening Night w/ Jakala, Barriga, Rusty Brass Live

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBrescia
€7.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nuova stagione in Latteria

Le porte di casa riaprono e il nostro autunno parte con i live di giovani artisti bresciani che inaugureranno il palco venerdì 20 ottobre!

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
300 capacity

