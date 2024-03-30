DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ BENS

Le Bikini
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

C’est le DJ Urbain N° 1 Français. Avec plus d’1,4 Million de Followers sur TikTok, Dj Bens est l’un des Dj les plus populaire de France. Après un zénith complet à Montpellier et un Olympia Complet à Paris en 2022, Dj Bens se lance dans une tournée concert Read more

Présenté par CITRON DORÉ et ANTIDOTE, en partenariat avec NRJ.

Lineup

DJ Bens

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Doors open8:30 pm

