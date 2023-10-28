DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angel & Demon's Halloween Party

IL Bastardo
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Angel & Demon's @ IL Bastardo - Halloween Party Saturday 10/28

- Special Guest DJs until 4am

- Prime Manhattan location

- Hundreds of people to meet

- Mix music of top 40, house, hip hop

- Delicious handcrafted cocktails

- Table/Bottle Service Read more

Presented by Halloween Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

IL Bastardo

544 West 27th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

