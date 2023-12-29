DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE WEEK FT. NORA EN PURE + ENAMOUR & MORE

The Brooklyn Hangar
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
DDP, DEG & EMW PRESENT: NYE WEEK

NORA EN PURE + ENAMOUR + REZIDENT + MORE TBA

18+ // DOORS: 9PM // CURFEW: 430AM

Open Bar Upgrade: https://bit.ly/noraopenbar
VIP TABLES: https://bit.ly/nyeweektables
OTHER INQUIRES: vip@degpresents.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EMW Music Group LLC.

Nora En Pure, Rezident, Enamour

The Brooklyn Hangar

2 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

