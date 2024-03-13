Top track

Aoi, Koi, Daidaiiro No Hi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs + Yetin + LCDCC

Supersonic
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aoi, Koi, Daidaiiro No Hi
Got a code?

About

Si vous êtes fans de... toe, American Football & Tigers Jaw

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS
(Math rock - Kobe, JPN)
YETIN
(Alternative rock - Berlin, DEU)
LES COMPTINES DU COMMANDANT COSTO
(Noise rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce tick...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.