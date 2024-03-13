Top track

Aoi, Koi, Daidaiiro No Hi

Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs

Supersonic
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Si vous êtes fans de... toe, American Football & Tigers Jaw

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS
(Math rock - Kobe, JPN)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 20H. Ensuite ça sera...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

