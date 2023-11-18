DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's beat connection: an NYC-Indie-Disco special!
Get your ears around a bunch of Interpol, The Strokes, Blondie, The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Talking Heads, DIIV, Bodega, Parquet Courts, Ramones and much more.
Free Entry / upstairs at
