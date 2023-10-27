DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cry Now / Cry Later

Cherry Complex
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CRY NOW / CRY LATER

Two Year Anniversary Party

Featuring:

Wives

Coffin Birth

Hex-A-Gone

Oliver D. Place

Starseed

$13 ADV // $15 DOOR

10/27 // 10PM - 3AM

Cherry @ Kremwerk

………………………………………

SAFER SPACE

The following actions or displays of behavio Read more

Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.