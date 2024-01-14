DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lluís Coloma y Héctor Martín

Sala Clamores
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33
LLUíS COLOMA & HÉCTOR MARTÍN

Blues & Jazz & Country

Lluís Coloma - Piano

Héctor Martín - Guitarra

Lluís Coloma y Hector Martin presentarán temas de su nuevo disco “Shuffle for Two” autoeditado, recién salido del horno, un disco con composiciones propia Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

