LLUíS COLOMA & HÉCTOR MARTÍN
Blues & Jazz & Country
Lluís Coloma - Piano
Héctor Martín - Guitarra
Lluís Coloma y Hector Martin presentarán temas de su nuevo disco “Shuffle for Two” autoeditado, recién salido del horno, un disco con composiciones propia
