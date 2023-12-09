Top track

Karin Ann - winter song

Karin Ann + Spaghetti Kiss + Lady In Velour

Supersonic
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Princess Chelsea, Beabadoobee & Haim

KARIN ANN
(Dream pop - Slovaquie)
SPAGHETTI KISS
(Alternative indie pop - Paris, FR)
LADY IN VELOUR
(Jazz rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Karin Ann

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

