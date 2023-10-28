DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club de Fromage Halloween Special

O2 Academy Islington
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London's greatest weekly pop party brings you another packed Halloween party! Plus Room 2 has Not Another Indie disco dropping the scariest indie this side of the Cemetery Gates!

Room 1: Club de Fromage. London's favourite pop and fancy dress party for a Read more

Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.