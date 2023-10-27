DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Torna al Mercato Sonato Danzare la Terra, una serata per riscoprire le musiche e le danze del Mediterraneo come processo vivo, in continua trasformazione.
Venerdì 27 ottobre vi aspettiamo dalle 19.00 con gli insegnanti della Scuola Tarantarte per un labor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.