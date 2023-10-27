DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danzare la Terra

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Torna al Mercato Sonato Danzare la Terra, una serata per riscoprire le musiche e le danze del Mediterraneo come processo vivo, in continua trasformazione.

Venerdì 27 ottobre vi aspettiamo dalle 19.00 con gli insegnanti della Scuola Tarantarte per un labor Read more

Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.