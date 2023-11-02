Top track

House of Vogue

Good Room
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

House of Vogues RETURNS at Good Room on November 2nd.

A special birthday celebration for MikeQ!!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

MikeQ

Venue

Good Room

98 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

