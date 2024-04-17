DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deaf Club & Fuck Money

New Cross Inn
Wed, 17 Apr, 7:00 pm
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Deaf Club & Fuck Money

£17 - New Cross Inn - 17th April 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deaf Club, Fuck Money

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

