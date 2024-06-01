Top track

Yard Act at Pappy + Harriet's

Pappy and Harriet's
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Sister Midnight Presents Yard Act at Pappy + Harriet's

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sister Midnight.

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

