Yard Act

Pappy and Harriet's
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yard Act

Leeds’s Yard Act make conversational post punk wrapped in a layer of deadpan socialism. Released in 2022, their debut album, The Overload, borrows elements of ’90s hip-hop and Italo disco, offers a no-holds-barred commentary on post-Brexit Britain, and fea Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Sister Midnight Presents Yard Act at Pappy + Harriet's

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sister Midnight.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

