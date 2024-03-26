DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Blount Band

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $14.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jake Blount Band live at Eddie's Attic!

Jake Blount (pronounced: blunt) is an award-winning musician and scholar based in Providence, RI. He is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, and a two-time w

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Jake Blount

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

