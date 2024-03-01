Top track

Sam Barber

The Majestic Theatre
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$29.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sam Barber was raised on a farm in a small town in Southeast Missouri surrounded by a supportive family and an abundance of friends. Most of his childhood was devoted to athletics where he learned many lessons such as the importance of a team, practice, di...

This is all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sam Barber

Venue

The Majestic Theatre

4140 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
1100 capacity

