DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Certified Bangers

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Certified Bangers is back!

A night dedicated to playing songs we certify as bangers; we're anti-genre, pro-good music !

ABBA / ACE OF BASE / AMY WINEHOUSE / B52S / BEASTIE BOYS / THE BEATLES / BLONDIE / BLUR / BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN / THE CARDIGANS / CINDI LA Read more

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.