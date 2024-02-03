Top track

LLNN

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After witnessing their crushing set at Beyond The Redshift just gone, as well as several other mindmelting showings over the years, we're stoked to be hosting Danish post-apocalyptic, post-metal doommongers LLNN Downstairs at The Dome in February!

This is...

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Black Heart and Human_Disease_Promotions in assoc. with NMC Live

Lineup

Sugar Horse, LLNN

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

