DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Young Francis Hi Fi + Ben Maier

The Piper
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sugar Sundae's live showcase:

Young Fransis Hi-Fi bring their blend of Bubblegum Punk to the Piper

Their debut album "The Young Generation" was released at the end of August.

They are also playing two shows in November with The Jackets.

Ben Maier comes...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Piper.

Lineup

Ben Maier, Young Francis Hi Fi

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs