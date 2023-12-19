Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Throwback Tuesdays - Every Tuesday at The Roxy

The Roxy
Tue, 19 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.
Got a code?

About

Throwback Tuesdays is your weekly fix for Throwback Anthems!

Join us at The Roxy every Tuesday for a night of Pop throughout the ages.

Expect to hear: ABBA / Taylor Swift / One Direction / Britney Spears / Miley Cyrus / Queen / Katy Perry / Madonna / Ari...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Tuesdays.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Roxy

3-5 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.