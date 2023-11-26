DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Red Richardson (Work in Progress)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 26 Nov, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Red Richardson as he runs an hour of his best material. Red Richardson is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and podcaster who is now recognised as one of the most exciting new comics in the UK, with his Instagram sketches racking up over fourty...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Red Richardson

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.