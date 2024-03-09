Top track

Session Victim - Make People Dance

The Drop

Omeara
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE DROP

Launching in Spring 2024, our mission is to bring a diverse and eclectic musical selection from both established underground heroes and fresh, upcoming talent alike. Inspired by the open-minded and genre-bending party scene of the 90's, The Drop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Drop
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Session Victim, Jimpster, Black Loops and 2 more

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

