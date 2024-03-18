Top track

Bien 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?'

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 18 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One quarter of Kenyan Afropop band Sauti Sol, Bien has solidified his status as a global music sensation, earning accolades and success that continue to elevate his career. As the Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, and celebrated vocalist, Bien has...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Bien

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

