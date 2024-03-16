Top track

Sainte Nicole / Release Party 1er EP

La Boule Noire
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.99

Event information

Pour fêter la sortie de son 1er EP, Sainte Nicole t'invite à un concert unique à la Boule Noire le samedi 16 mars.

Unique car le spectacle qui sera présenté n'aura lieu qu'une fois sous ce format.

Une grande messe où l'irrévérence de Sainte Nicole se dép...

Pas de limite d'âge
Présenté par Candide Production.

Lineup

Sainte Nicole

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

