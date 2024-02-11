DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

West African Beats ft. Jean Caze

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The ever worldly and charming Jean Caze has emerged as one of today’s most beautiful new voices in jazz. Jean’s experience includes having performed with stellar legendary artists such as: Herbie Hancock, Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Al Ja...

All ages
Presented by Dranoff 2 Piano
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jean Caze

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

