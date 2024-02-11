DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The ever worldly and charming Jean Caze has emerged as one of today’s most beautiful new voices in jazz. Jean’s experience includes having performed with stellar legendary artists such as: Herbie Hancock, Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Al Ja...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.