Danny Brown: In Conversation with DJ Semtex + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:00 pm
TalkLondon
From £36.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-conversation and signing with Detroit spitter Danny Brown. This unique event celebrates the release of his sixth studio album 'Quaranta' released via Warp Records.

Danny will be joined by our special guest...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Danny Brown, DJ Semtex

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

