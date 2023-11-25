DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOWNSTAIRS: Choose Your Family (A Friendsgiving Community Potluck)

Purgatory
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:30 pm
SocialNew York
Free
We’re celebrating our chosen fam this Saturday 11.25 with a free community potluck & hang 💕 ALL are welcome - bring friends, food, or your silliest vibes to share 🌈✨

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

