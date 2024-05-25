Top track

The Kooks - She Moves In Her Own Way

Live at Leeds in the Park

Temple Newsam House
Sat, 25 May 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£68.75

About

Live at Leeds in the Park

All Ages
Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

16
The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Cribs and 16 more

Venue

Temple Newsam House

Templenewsam Road, Leeds LS15 0AE
Doors open12:00 pm

