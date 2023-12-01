Top track

JAY-Z & Kanye West - Ni**as in Paris

Carribean Groove sur les toits de Paris

Tout Le Monde en Parle
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
About

Les absents auront tort…

Venez danser

/// Musique mixée par nos DJs guests et DJ SPRINTER

(House, Hip Hop Old School & New School, RnB, Latino, Pop, Zouk, Kompa, Reggaeton, Carribean Hits…)

/// LE TOUT LE MONDE EN PARLE est un superbe spot sur les toit...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Tout le monde en parle.

Lineup

Venue

Tout Le Monde en Parle

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

