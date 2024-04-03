DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MARS RED SKY + HINT

Trabendo
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€24.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MARS RED SKY :

D’une épaisse et complexe rythmique se dégage la voix éthérée et mélodique de Julien Pras, portée par le lyrisme de la littérature de science-fiction… Quasi cinématographique, le son de MARS RED SKY dégage une étrange et singulière saveur,...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par 3C.

Lineup

Mars Red Sky, Hint

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.