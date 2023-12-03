Top track

Daisychain, Dunes Day, Lxobvix, Through Channels

miniBar
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chicago psych-garage rockers, Daisychain return to miniBar experimental madmen, LXOBVIX and Through Channels opening the night.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Daisychain

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

