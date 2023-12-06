DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hulm + Laura Katze

Heliogàbal
Wed, 6 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hulm

Hulm són una banda que fa música improvisada des d'una visió absolutament personal, l'alineació de la qual inclou Eduardo Pons (saxo), Ernest Pipó (guitarra) i Joan Torné (electrònica).

Amb dos àlbums publicats; el seu debut homònim el 2021' i 'Do y...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.