Blaque Saturday

Blind Barber Los Angeles
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsCulver City
Free

JasonMartin - DON'T STOP (BABY, BABY) 2222 [feat. Tank]
About

A celebration of culture spanning HipHop, R&B, House and Dance music that inspire the world.

Join DJ's Malcolm Alexander & XVR or a night of family and friends.

Bring your loved ones and come catch a vibe with "Blaque Saturday"

Please note that there wi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Capacity: A Dance Party

Lineup

XVR, Malcolm Alexander

Venue

Blind Barber Los Angeles

10797 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, California 90232, United States

Doors open9:00 pm

