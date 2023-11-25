DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A celebration of culture spanning HipHop, R&B, House and Dance music that inspire the world.
Join DJ's Malcolm Alexander & XVR or a night of family and friends.
Bring your loved ones and come catch a vibe with "Blaque Saturday"
Please note that there wi...
