Top track

Nakadia - Acid Storm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nakadia & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nakadia - Acid Storm
Got a code?

About

Register for limited presale access: https://grayarea.co/events/nakadia-and-guests-apr-14-2024

The reigning Thai techno queen Nakadia makes her debut on Brooklyn's rooftop at Superior Ingredients on April 14. Nakadia is known for her unstoppable optimism...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Nakadia

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.