Reggaeton Party NYE 2024

Big Chill House
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to ring in the New Year with a sizzling celebration at Reggaeton Party this NYE!

Join us for an unforgettable Reggaeton New Year's Eve Party that promises to be the hottest ticket in town with the best Reggaeton DJs playing non-stop latest Regga...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Reggaeton Party.
Venue

Big Chill House

257-259 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

