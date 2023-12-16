DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bad Santa's Holiday Extravaganza

El Club Detroit
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for a night of festive mischief and holiday cheer at Bad Santa's Holiday Extravaganza! This one-of-a-kind event brings together the naughty and nice for an unforgettable celebration.

Event Highlights:

Costume Contest: Show off your holiday spir...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by UH2BT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.