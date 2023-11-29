DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Access Creative College Takeover

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£4.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Access Ceative College Showcase Takeover

LAKEDOWN

NOTHING RHYMES WITH ORANGE

CHAINMAIL

£3

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

